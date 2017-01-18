Bristolville teen missing for more than two weeks

At least nine people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the midsummer Texas heat, victims of what authorities said on Sunday was an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong. | Includes VideoMore >>
At least nine people died after being crammed into a sweltering tractor-trailer found parked outside a Walmart in the midsummer Texas heat, victims of what authorities said on Sunday was an immigrant-smuggling attempt gone wrong. | Includes VideoMore >>
With President Donald Trump's visit to Youngstown, it's clear to Republican party leaders that the President has not forgotten voters in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties, or the state of Ohio.More >>
With President Donald Trump's visit to Youngstown, it's clear to Republican party leaders that the President has not forgotten voters in Mahoning, Trumbull and Columbiana counties, or the state of Ohio.More >>
Air Force One will officially be flying into the Youngstown-Warren Air Reserve Station on Tuesday evening for President Donald Trump's visit to the Valley.More >>
Air Force One will officially be flying into the Youngstown-Warren Air Reserve Station on Tuesday evening for President Donald Trump's visit to the Valley.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
Authorities say a woman reported missing last week has been found dead in her submerged vehicle in a Pennsylvania lake.More >>
Authorities say a woman reported missing last week has been found dead in her submerged vehicle in a Pennsylvania lake.More >>
An Ohio brewery will skip the hops and barley to produce 2 million cans of water for disaster victims.More >>
An Ohio brewery will skip the hops and barley to produce 2 million cans of water for disaster victims.More >>
Authorities say an 11-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet that entered his home in the violence-plagued city of Chester, where two men were also killed by gunfire in separate shootings over the weekend.More >>
Authorities say an 11-year-old boy was hit by a stray bullet that entered his home in the violence-plagued city of Chester, where two men were also killed by gunfire in separate shootings over the weekend.More >>
Authorities are trying to determine the cause of an early morning fire that claimed the lives of an elderly couple near Philadelphia.More >>
Authorities are trying to determine the cause of an early morning fire that claimed the lives of an elderly couple near Philadelphia.More >>
The Ohio county that includes the capital city of Columbus is spending $200,000 on an insurance policy to cover cyberattacks.More >>
The Ohio county that includes the capital city of Columbus is spending $200,000 on an insurance policy to cover cyberattacks.More >>
A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of the mother of his child almost two years ago in Pennsylvania.More >>
A man has been convicted of first-degree murder in the shooting death of the mother of his child almost two years ago in Pennsylvania.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with killing his father, who authorities say was shot to death and his body then left on a couch for weeks.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with killing his father, who authorities say was shot to death and his body then left on a couch for weeks.More >>
An Ohio veteran who sought to defy local law and keep pet ducks, that he says help relieve his post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, can now keep them.More >>
An Ohio veteran who sought to defy local law and keep pet ducks, that he says help relieve his post-traumatic stress disorder and depression, can now keep them.More >>
An Ohio couple who called 911 after a bullet shattered their kitchen window says emergency dispatchers told them police were too busy to respond.More >>
An Ohio couple who called 911 after a bullet shattered their kitchen window says emergency dispatchers told them police were too busy to respond.More >>
An Ohio sheriff's deputy has pleaded not guilty to charges for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman inside his county-issued cruiser.More >>
An Ohio sheriff's deputy has pleaded not guilty to charges for allegedly raping a 26-year-old woman inside his county-issued cruiser.More >>
The New York Times is asking Fox News' morning show "Fox & Friends" to apologize for what the newspaper calls a "malicious and inaccurate segment" about intelligence leaks and the Islamic State that aired Saturday.More >>
The New York Times is asking Fox News' morning show "Fox & Friends" to apologize for what the newspaper calls a "malicious and inaccurate segment" about intelligence leaks and the Islamic State that aired Saturday.More >>
A man looking for a dropped cellphone ended up tumbling into an apartment building trash chute, where he had to be rescued by firefighters.More >>
A man looking for a dropped cellphone ended up tumbling into an apartment building trash chute, where he had to be rescued by firefighters.More >>
A Kansas woman who won a national contest says she was disqualified because of her Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy.More >>
A Kansas woman who won a national contest says she was disqualified because of her Instagram post supporting Donald Trump's presidential candidacy.More >>