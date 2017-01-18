Bristolville teen missing for more than two weeks

The Trumbull County Sheriff's department is asking for help from members of the public in finding a runaway teen.

Alan Dulka,16, has been missing since January third.

He was last seen at his home in Bristolville.

He's 5 foot 9 and weighs about 180 pounds.

Investigators say Dulka used the Western Bikeway Trail frequently and the family has told police Dulka has run away in the past.

If you have information contact the sheriff's department at 330-675-7087.