910 Reservists return from four month deployment in Southwest Asia

After a four-month deployment to Southwest Asia for an airlift support mission, more than 80 members of the 910th Airlift Wing have returned home.

Hundreds of loved ones, friends and co-workers of the Citizen Airmen and women waited for the four C-130H Hercules to arrive at the Youngstown-Warren Air Force Reserve Base.

Lisa Lawton of Canfield says, "It's always a sacrifice for our country but we love America."

Many cheered, and some cried as the cargo planes arrived.

Master Sergeant Rich Lawton emerged from the top of the first C-130 proudly waving an American Flag. Signaling that after 16 weeks this group is finally home.

His wife and their grandson Dominic Mullins chanted "Go USA," and the grandson cried as he realized it would only be a few more minutes before he could hug his grandpa for the first time in months.

"I just miss him so much I couldn't wait until he got home," Mullins said."

And he didn't have to wait long. Mullins ran to embrace his grandfather the minute he stepped off the plane.

Others also rushed to find their loved ones in the crowd, jumping into their arms and giving them hugs and kisses.

Master Sergeant Rich Lawton says, "There's nothing better in the world than comng home to the family. The hugs and the kisses and the waiting it's finally over with and it's great."

It was like Captain Eric Foley had won the lottery as he embraced his son Emmett. He held him tight, and didn't let go.

"It's all that's been on our minds lately," Captain Foley said.

While these young men and women do this because they're proud to serve their country, there's another obvious reason why they do it, their children and future generations.

"This is what we do it for, it's this. So in the end it serves it's purpose, but it's never easy," Captain Foley said.

About 90 more citizen airmen and women remain deployed in the Middle East but are expected to return to the Valley soon.