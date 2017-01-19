Mercer County town hall provides addiction support

Ahead of President Trump's visit to the Valley, a new poll has Ohio splitting hairs on whether they approve.More >>
A Warren resident tells 21 News that the city should make his street a dead end after a body was found inside a burning car Monday morning on the city's west side. Fire crews were called out to Pershing Avenue SW for reports of a van fire shortly after 10 am. During attempts to put out the blaze, firefighters called for investigators because they found a body inside. Pershing Ave. was closed to traffic until around noon while police gathered evidence. ...More >>
A Beaver Township woman tells police that she suspects a former online gaming partner hacked several of her social media accounts and posted nude pictures of her. The 26-year-old woman told police that someone hacked one of her old Facebook accounts and posted nude pictures of her that she says were being stored on a cellular cloud. The woman says she had taken the pictures for her husband and didn't realize that the pictures had been placed on the cloud. She told police that she r...More >>
A judge in Cincinnati has dismissed charges against a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist, after a prosecutor declined to pursue a third murder trial.More >>
Police are searching for an SUV involved in a hit-and-run that injured several cyclists in Pennsylvania.More >>
Several recreational vehicles have burned at a western Pennsylvania campground, though no injuries have been reported.More >>
Pennsylvania State Police say three people found shot near a patio were victims of a murder suicide.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on assault and drug charges for allegedly giving a co-worker a brownie made with marijuana, which the woman's teen son then ate.More >>
Police say a man suspected of robbing a person outside a bank in Ohio has died after shooting himself.More >>
Police say a 60-year-old man has died after being crushed between his car and a utility pole in Ohio.More >>
Comments from a 911 caller indicate that the fatal shooting of a woman at a southwestern Ohio hotel happened by accident while a man was showing her a gun.More >>
Authorities have recovered the body of a 21-year-old man who apparently drowned in Lake Erie near a private beach club in northeast Ohio.More >>
Authorities say a woman reported missing last week has been found dead in her submerged vehicle in a Pennsylvania lake.More >>
A billionaire businessman has apologized for his real estate company's controversial sign in downtown Detroit that says "See Detroit Like We Do" with an image of a majority white crowd.More >>
A medical marijuana businessman in Maine is offering weed for weeds in a program to encourage Gardiner residents to clean up their city.More >>
Hurricane Hilary has formed in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico, but forecasters say the storm does not pose any imminent threat to land.More >>
The New York Times is asking Fox News' morning show "Fox & Friends" to apologize for what the newspaper calls a "malicious and inaccurate segment" about intelligence leaks and the Islamic State that aired Saturday.More >>
