Mercer County town hall provides addiction support

Community leaders in Mercer County led an effort to address the heroin epidemic Wednesday evening.

An organizer of the town hall for substance addictions said that everyone has been touched by substance abuse.

The current Mercer County sheriff, chief juvenile probation officer, and prevention and recovery programs spoke to a crowd at the Mercer United Methodist Church on East Butler Street in Mercer.

Their goal was to reach anyone who is struggling and provide the links to help.

"Everyone wants a successful outcome and everyone's goal is to basically just plain save lives," explained Denise Orr, coordinator of the group known as COPE which stands for Caring Options Providing Encouragement.

The group meets from 6:30 to 8:00 p.m. the third Thursday of the month at the church to provide support and facilitate discussions about issues including addiction.

They plan to have another town hall in mid April. The next meeting in March will deal with what to do when someone is unresponsive whether it be someone is hurt or having a heart attack or a stroke until first responders arrive.