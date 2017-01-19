Internal report details improper hiring of Niles' meter reader

A new internal report details the hiring process of a city utility meter reader in Niles and why that process broke city standards and violated a policy of transparency.

During a council meeting on Jan. 4, a question brought up concerns that a vacant position posted on the city's website was already filled. The posting, which advertised for resumes and applications of those interested in the position, stated that the deadline was Jan. 6.

Council President Robert Marino asked the finance chairman Barry Steffey Jr. and City Law Director Terry Dull to review the employment policy and situation regarding the posted position.

The completed report by Steffey and Dull was presented during Wednesday's council meeting and outlines what went wrong.

According to the report there were several applications submitted for the position, the earliest having been submitted to the city on July 3, 2016. Two others were submitted in October of 2016. All three of those applicants were interviewed, one in person and two via telephone call.

Two more applications were submitted by interested persons on Jan. 2 and 3. According to the report, neither of those applicants was interviewed.

The report details that on Jan. 3 City Safety Service Director James DePasquale posted a letter that indicated that the position for the meter reader was filled and that he new employee would begin Jan. 9.

Steffey and Dull's report continues to outline the city's current hiring practice, which has five components: the job must be posted internally for five days; the position will then be posted online and possibly in the newspaper; an interview will be conducted with the Mayor, Safety Service Director, Department head, and Foreman; drug and background tests will be conducted; and council may review applications before the interview process.

The current process for hiring within the city was proposed by Mayor Thomas Scarnecchia on Aug. 8, 2016.

The internal examination of the hiring process of the meter reader levels the claims that several of those conditions were not met.

Steffey and Dull say in the report, "The difficulty here is that failing to wait until the announced application deadline expired clouds the expressed goal of the Administration and Council for 'transparency.'"

They continue, "The public is confounded by a decision being made before all the applications could be received and reviews, leaving some to believe the hiring process was unfair."

Council President Robert Marino tells 21 News that an ordinance outlines new hiring practices and sets up a system of checks and balances for future hires.

Marino says that will be discussed at council's next meeting scheduled for Feb. 1.

The ordinance calls for council to have the ability to determine whether a position is even needed in the city anymore, given declining revenue populations, attrition and other factors.

Council did approve a measure Wednesday that allows them to partner with the Regional Chamber of Commerce in seeking out business opportunities for the city and attracting companies which would bring in much needed revenue.

In addition, the Niles Police Department got approval to purchase four new police cruisers. One of the new vehicles will be paid for in it's entirety by the city-operated impound lot.

The Niles City School District contributed the money toward half of the cost of an additional cruiser to be used by a school resource officer. The remaining balance for the cruisers will be paid off using money from the city's general fund.