City of Campbell estimated to go $385,000 over budget - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

City of Campbell estimated to go $385,000 over budget

CAMPBELL, Ohio -

An alarming discovery for the City of Campbell: If they don't make any changes, their budget is going to end in the red.

After meeting with state auditors, city council president George Levendis learned they're projected to overspend in their 2017 budget by $385,000. Levendis says they passed the 2017 budget to keep the city moving forward, but they'll review it over the next week and make $385,000 in cuts.

“We are going to eliminate what are need and what are wants,” Levendis said. “All wants are going to be out the door, any needs will be in effect, other than that, there will be no spending in the city of Campbell until this is all in line.”

Campbell Mayor Nick Phillips says he also learned former police chief Drew Rauzan was improperly paid overtime over a 14 month period of more than $17,000. They may seek restitution. An ordinance was introduced Wednesday night to pay their new police chief a salary of $48,500 a year. It has two more readings before a vote can be called.

