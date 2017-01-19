Warren City Council to vote on restructuring fire department - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren City Council to vote on restructuring fire department

WARREN, Ohio -

Discussion continued Wednesday night in Warren over an effort to reorganize the way the fire department is structured and cut back on the number of Captains.

After several weeks of discussions, city council members will vote next week.

Councilmen Al Novak says the city is also struggling to find enough people willing to become firefighters.

Warren must hire at least 12 under the Safer grant they received.

Several of those positions have been filled already. 

