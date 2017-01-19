Canfield to spend $2 million to fix part of Route 62 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Canfield to spend $2 million to fix part of Route 62

Posted: Updated:
CANFIELD, Ohio -

Canfield city leaders will spend nearly $2 million to fix a stretch of Route 62 from Dartmouth to the bridge over the Ohio Turnpike.

Mayor Bernie Kosar says portions of the road will be widened, some places will have a sidewalk installed and then it will all be repaved.

The project is estimated to cost $1.8 million.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Trucker charged in 10 deaths in immigrant-smuggling case

    Trucker charged in 10 deaths in immigrant-smuggling case

    Monday, July 24 2017 4:28 PM EDT2017-07-24 20:28:00 GMT
    A 60-year-old man who was arrested after authorities say at least nine people died in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer found outside a Walmart in San Antonio is due in federal court.More >>
    A 60-year-old man who was arrested after authorities say at least nine people died in the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer found outside a Walmart in San Antonio is due in federal court.More >>

  • 4 meetings with Russians disclosed by Jared Kushner

    4 meetings with Russians disclosed by Jared Kushner

    Monday, July 24 2017 4:26 PM EDT2017-07-24 20:26:25 GMT
    4 meetings with Russians that President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, disclosed in a statement to members of Congress.More >>
    4 meetings with Russians that President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, disclosed in a statement to members of Congress.More >>

  • Ohio elections chief denies some voter data to Trump panel

    Ohio elections chief denies some voter data to Trump panel

    Monday, July 24 2017 3:30 PM EDT2017-07-24 19:30:11 GMT

    Ohio's elections chief says he's complied with a request from a presidential commission on voter fraud for information with a series of web links to publicly available data.

    More >>

    Ohio's elections chief says he's complied with a request from a presidential commission on voter fraud for information with a series of web links to publicly available data.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms