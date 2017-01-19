Liberty police investigating high school substitute teacher - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Liberty police investigating high school substitute teacher

LIBERTY TWP, Ohio -

Liberty police are investigating allegations surrounding a substitute teacher at the district's high school.

Chief Rich Tisone was not able to comment on the nature of the allegations, but said no arrests have been made at this point.

Tisone says they expect a lengthy and involved investigation to take place. He would not comment on the name or position of the teacher.

Liberty schools superintendent Stan Watson said the substitute teacher is not at the school while the investigation is ongoing. Watson said he is not able to comment on the nature of the allegations.

