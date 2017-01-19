American Red Cross asking for blood donations amid shortage

The American Red Cross is urging the public to give blood now to help overcome a severe winter blood shortage, which is being compounded by ongoing winter weather.

The Red Cross says several rounds of severe weather across the country has lead to 300 blood drives being canceled and more than 10,500 blood and platelet donations going uncollected.

Blood donations are currently being distributed to hospitals faster than they are coming in.All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for patients.

A blood donor card or driver's license or two other forms of identification are required at check-in. Individuals who are 17 years of age in most states (16 with parental consent where allowed by state law), weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health may be eligible to donate blood. High school students and other donors 18 years of age and younger also have to meet certain height and weight requirements.

To make an appointment to give blood, download the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit redcrossblood.org or call 1-800-RED-CROSS (1-800-733-2767).

Donors are encouraged to make appointments and complete the RapidPass online health history questionnaire at redcrossblood.org/rapidpass to save time when donating.



Upcoming blood donation opportunities:

Columbiana County

Columbiana Jan. 26: 8:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Crestview High School, 44100 Crestview Drive Feb. 6: 1 - 6 p.m.

First Christian Church, 39 Cherry Street

East Palestine Feb. 14: 1 - 6 p.m.

First Church of Christ, 20 W. Martin Street

Salem Jan. 31: noon - 5 p.m.

?First United Methodist Church, 244 S. Broadway Feb. 13: 2 - 7 p.m.

Elks Lodge 305, 824 E. State St



Mahoning County

Austintown Feb. 14: 1 - 6 p.m.

Austintown Library, 600 S. Raccoon Rd

Boardman Jan. 28: 8:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Holiday Inn, 7410 South Avenue Jan. 30: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Valley Christian School, 4401 Southern Blvd Feb. 2: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Akron Childrens Hospital, 6505 Market St

Canfield Jan. 14: 8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

South Range High School, 11300 Columbiana-Canfield Rd Feb. 6: 2 - 6 p.m.

Western Reserve United Methodist Church, 4580 Canfield Rd

Lowellville Jan. 24: 8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

Lowellville High School, 52 Rocket Place

North Lima Jan. 30: 2:30 - 6:30 p.m.

North Lima Calvary United Methodist Church, 12062 South Avenue

Poland Feb. 3: 10 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Poland Library, 311 S. Main Street

Youngstown Jan. 26: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.

HMS, 1500 Geoffrey Trail Jan. 31: 8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.

Choffin Career Center, 200 E. Wood St. Feb. 14: 2 - 6 p.m.

Church Hill United Methodist Church, 189 Churchill Hubbard Rd



Trumbull County