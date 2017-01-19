Ohio Edison adding substation near Lisbon to enhance service

Ohio Edison will be adding a new substation near Lisbon to help enhance service reliability and meet demand for electricity in the area.

The $2.5 million substation is located in Guilford and will be put into operation later this month.

Animal protection devices were installed on key parts of the equipment to help reduce outages by squirrels and other animals.

The substation is connected to the existing Ohio Edison system in the region using two underground circuits that were built as part of this project.

Specialized communications equipment also was installed at the substation to remotely monitor operations.

If needed, circuit breakers or other relay devices can be reset automatically to help reduce the duration of an outage.