Youngstown YMCA unveils new look

The downtown Youngstown YMCA marked the official opening of their $5 million renovation project on Thursday.

The Central Y on Champion Street held a ribbon cutting and provided tours of the new spaces.

Renovation of the 100-year-old building began last year. The YMCA was awarded a $2 million tax credit, which funded refurbishments of nearly 20,000 square feet.

The improvements include new equipment in new spaces.

Free Weight Room- all new equipment, stocked with three Power Cages, new Squat Rack, Nautilus Cable Crossover, benches bars and plates. All new rubber coated Intek dumbbells up to 130 lbs.

New High Performance Studio with a complete line of Human Sport by Nautilus and a TRX Training System.

New Cardio Center featuring Nautilus Inspiration strength equipment, and lots of new cardio equipment such as Jacob's Ladder, and Star Trac treadmills, bikes and step mills.

New Group Exercise Studio with a "floating floor" and sound system.

High Performance Studio #2 with 12 Rounds Boxing Class equipment, Jump Stretch apparatus and Cross Fit equipment.

The project created 19 permanent full-time jobs and 50 construction jobs.