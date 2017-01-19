Youngstown YMCA unveils new look - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Youngstown YMCA unveils new look

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

The downtown Youngstown YMCA marked the official opening of their $5 million renovation project on Thursday.

The Central Y on Champion Street held a ribbon cutting and provided tours of the new spaces.

Renovation of the 100-year-old building began last year. The YMCA was awarded a $2 million tax credit, which funded refurbishments of nearly 20,000 square feet.

The improvements include new equipment in new spaces.

  • Free Weight Room-  all new equipment, stocked with three Power Cages, new Squat Rack, Nautilus Cable Crossover, benches bars and plates.  All new rubber coated Intek dumbbells up to 130 lbs.
  • New High Performance Studio with a complete line of Human Sport by Nautilus and a TRX Training System.
  • New Cardio Center featuring Nautilus Inspiration strength equipment, and lots of new cardio equipment such as Jacob's Ladder, and Star Trac treadmills, bikes and step mills.
  • New Group Exercise Studio with a "floating floor" and sound system.
  • High Performance Studio #2 with 12 Rounds Boxing Class equipment, Jump Stretch apparatus and Cross Fit equipment.

The project created 19 permanent full-time jobs and 50 construction jobs.

