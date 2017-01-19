Former Farrell cop, Stoneboro police chief facing criminal charges

A man who was once the Stoneboro Police Chief and a Farrell police officer faces a criminal investigation by the Pennsylvania Attorney general involving allegations which include prostitution and tampering with evidence.

A criminal complaint has been filed charging Tyler Valimont, 27, of Farrell with official oppression during a search, two counts of tampering with or fabricating evidence, obstructing the enforcement of law, and patronizing prostitutes.

According to the complaint, while Valimont was on duty as a Farrell police officer on November 7, he met behind a dentist's office with a prostitute he had contacted through the online classified website, backpage.com.

A state police investigator says the encounter was cut short when another Farrell officer drove near them while on routine patrol.

The 27 year-old-woman told investigators that she knew officer Valimont from a past encounter when he paid her $80 for sex.

She says that this time, Valimont had sent her repeated text messages of a sexual nature over a six hour period, threatening her with arrest if she failed to respond to his texts.

The woman says Valimont also instructed her to delete the text messages.

In Valimont's report on the incident, he claimed he met with the woman in an attempt to develop a confidential informant.

However, the investigation concluded that Valimont failed to conduct even the most basic police functions, such as checking the woman's ID, vehicle registration plate, radio his location to headquarters, or take any notes.

In addition, Valimont's report contained false information about the location, timing and other details about the encounter.

The woman told investigators that Valimont had instructed her to not to release her telephone records and not to speak to investigators.

According to the complaint, telephone records and other evidence confirms the woman's account of what happened, including a September 12, 2016 incident where Valimont allegedly solicited a prostitute.

The complaint has been filed with District Magistrate Ronald Antos.

The investigation was conducted by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Investigation, Special Investigation Division, at the request of Farrell Police Chief Jon Rocci.

The case will be prosecuted by the Pennsylvania Attorney General.