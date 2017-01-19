Warren man reports being shot by intruder

A Warren man tells police someone broke into his home and shot him late Wednesday.

The 31-year-old man says he was sleeping in the second floor bedroom of his Spring Street SW home when he woke up to a masked man holding a gun to his face.

The resident claims he struggled with the gunman, and was able to get away, running to the first floor.

That's when the man claims the intruder fired a shot, which struck him in the knee.

The suspect ran out of the house and through neighboring back yards.

Police say the victim was taken to Trumbull Memorial Hospital for treatment of his wound, which they say is not life-threatening.

Police are still investigating.