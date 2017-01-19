Plan underway to widen Western Reserve Road in Boardman

An average of 30,000 cars and trucks use the stretch of road each day

The Mahoning County Commissioners are taking some early steps toward widening a busy Boardman road from two lanes to three.

Commissioners approved a $131,000 contract with a company that will lay the groundwork to acquire the property needed to widen Western Reserve Road from Market Street to Hitchcock Road.

Traffic counts show that an average of 30,000 cars and trucks per day use the stretch of road, which straddles Boardman and Beaver Townships.

Mahoning County Engineer Pat Ginnetti tells 21 News that the estimated $6 million project would match the widening work already completed, adding a middle turning lane to Western Reserve west of Hitchcock Road.

Ginnetti believes the cost of the project will be paid with federal, state and other funding, which he says could be available as early as 2019.