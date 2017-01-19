OHSAA approves baseball pitch count for 2017

Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
In-Kyung Kim rallied to win the Marathon Classic to become the second two-time winner this season on the LPGA Tour.More >>
In-Kyung Kim rallied to win the Marathon Classic to become the second two-time winner this season on the LPGA Tour.More >>
>> Includes Video | Corey Kluber struck out a season-high 14 in 7 2/3 innings and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.More >>
>> Includes Video | Corey Kluber struck out a season-high 14 in 7 2/3 innings and the Cleveland Indians beat the Toronto Blue Jays 8-1 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep.More >>
Kyle Freeland pitched six strong innings in his first start since taking a no-hitter into the ninth, Trevor Story, pinch-hitter Pat Valaika and Mark Reynolds hit two-run homers during a seven-run sixth, and the...More >>
Kyle Freeland pitched six strong innings in his first start since taking a no-hitter into the ninth, Trevor Story, pinch-hitter Pat Valaika and Mark Reynolds hit two-run homers during a seven-run sixth, and the Colorado...More >>
.The Boardman 10U Little League baseball team lost their first game at the state tournament to Hamilton 9-6 on Sunday afternoon.More >>
.The Boardman 10U Little League baseball team lost their first game at the state tournament to Hamilton 9-6 on Sunday afternoon.More >>
Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Saturday night. | Includes VideoMore >>
Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the 10th inning and the Cleveland Indians defeated the Toronto Blue Jays 2-1 on Saturday night. | Includes VideoMore >>
Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.More >>
Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.More >>
A billionaire businessman has apologized for his real estate company's controversial sign in downtown Detroit that says "See Detroit Like We Do" with an image of a majority white crowd.More >>
A billionaire businessman has apologized for his real estate company's controversial sign in downtown Detroit that says "See Detroit Like We Do" with an image of a majority white crowd.More >>
A medical marijuana businessman in Maine is offering weed for weeds in a program to encourage Gardiner residents to clean up their city.More >>
A medical marijuana businessman in Maine is offering weed for weeds in a program to encourage Gardiner residents to clean up their city.More >>
Hurricane Hilary has formed in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico, but forecasters say the storm does not pose any imminent threat to land.More >>
Hurricane Hilary has formed in the Pacific Ocean off Mexico, but forecasters say the storm does not pose any imminent threat to land.More >>