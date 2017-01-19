OHSAA approves baseball pitch count for 2017

The Ohio High School Athletic Association Board of Directors approved a nationally mandated pitch count restriction starting this season.

The new regulation calls for a maximum of 125 pitchers permitted per day, and also contains other details of number of days required between pitching appearances based on the number of pitches thrown.

Here's the new pitch count regulation:

Daily Pitch Count: 125

Number of days between pitching appearances after pitching:

1-30 pitches - 0 days

31-50 pitches - 1 day

51-75 pitches - 2 days

76-or more pitches - 3 days

If the daily pitch count is reached during an at bat, a pitcher may exceed the pitch count to finish pitching to the current batter.

A team shall forfeit any victorious contest in which a player violates the pitch count rule.

More information available at ohsaa.org.