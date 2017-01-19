Commissioner: Closing Mercer state prison would be blow to econo - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Commissioner: Closing Mercer state prison would be blow to economy

Posted: Updated:
SCI Mercer SCI Mercer
MERCER, Pa. -

A Mercer County Commissioner says that closing the Mercer State Correctional Institution would not only be a significant setback for the county, but a blow to the local economy.

Commissioner Scott Boyd issued a statement on Thursday, addressing plans to close two Pennsylvania state prisons

Mercer is one of five prisons on the list of those being considered for closure due to what state officials say is a dire budget forecast.

“400 jobs lost or relocated outside of our area and a negative economic impact of as much as $52 million, in addition to the emotional upheaval and physical relocation of employees and their families,” says Boyd.

SCI Mercer has the lowest inmate costs on the list of five. The cost to house an inmate here is about $39,000 a year.

Boyd says it has been brought to the commissioner's attention that some of the data being used to justify the Mercer closing is flawed and overestimates the cost of keeping it open.

Commissioner Boyd says the closure would increase costs to the county due to extended time needed to house prisoners in the county jail before transfer to more distant facilities.

“The community would lose the valuable Community Service Work Program that allows inmates to provide services to local organizations and highway clean up,” said Boyd.

In addition, Boyd says prisoners from the Mercer County area will lose access to resources that are proven to reduce recidivism - proximity to family and community support.

Commissioner Matt McConnell and Randy Seitz of Penn Northwest Economic Development will be testifying before a State Senate committee on Monday.

Commissioners are urging Governor Tom Wolfe, who has promised a decision on January 26, to reconsider the closing.

RELATED COVERAGE: Mercer on list of possible state prison closings

RELATED COVERAGE; Hearing set for possible closure of Mercer state prison

  • More NewsMore>>

  • UPDATE

    President Trump to arrive at Youngstown-Warren Air Reserve Station Tuesday

    President Trump to arrive at Youngstown-Warren Air Reserve Station Tuesday

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-07-25 04:24:44 GMT

    Air Force One will officially be flying into the Youngstown-Warren Air Reserve Station on Tuesday evening for President Donald Trump's visit to the Valley.

    More >>

    Air Force One will officially be flying into the Youngstown-Warren Air Reserve Station on Tuesday evening for President Donald Trump's visit to the Valley.

    More >>

  • Niles council votes to outsource income tax department

    Niles council votes to outsource income tax department

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-07-25 04:11:15 GMT

    Niles City Council voted Monday to outsource the city's income tax department. Council officially approved this portion of the financial plan 4-to-1.

    More >>

    Niles City Council voted Monday to outsource the city's income tax department. Council officially approved this portion of the financial plan 4-to-1.

    More >>

  • Bush's Baked Beans recalls some products

    Bush's Baked Beans recalls some products

    Monday, July 24 2017 11:30 PM EDT2017-07-25 03:30:30 GMT

    The manufacturer of Bush's Baked Beans is recalling some products due to what it says are potentially defective seams in the cans. The recall includes some 28-ounce cans of Bush's Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans. The company announced the recall after internal quality assurance checks identified what it says is a temporary quality issue from one of its can suppliers. Bush's says the problem has been corrected and no illnesse...

    More >>

    The manufacturer of Bush's Baked Beans is recalling some products due to what it says are potentially defective seams in the cans. The recall includes some 28-ounce cans of Bush's Brown Sugar Hickory Baked Beans, Country Style Baked Beans and Original Baked Beans. The company announced the recall after internal quality assurance checks identified what it says is a temporary quality issue from one of its can suppliers. Bush's says the problem has been corrected and no illnesse...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms