Commissioner: Closing Mercer state prison would be blow to economy

A Mercer County Commissioner says that closing the Mercer State Correctional Institution would not only be a significant setback for the county, but a blow to the local economy.

Commissioner Scott Boyd issued a statement on Thursday, addressing plans to close two Pennsylvania state prisons

Mercer is one of five prisons on the list of those being considered for closure due to what state officials say is a dire budget forecast.

“400 jobs lost or relocated outside of our area and a negative economic impact of as much as $52 million, in addition to the emotional upheaval and physical relocation of employees and their families,” says Boyd.

SCI Mercer has the lowest inmate costs on the list of five. The cost to house an inmate here is about $39,000 a year.

Boyd says it has been brought to the commissioner's attention that some of the data being used to justify the Mercer closing is flawed and overestimates the cost of keeping it open.

Commissioner Boyd says the closure would increase costs to the county due to extended time needed to house prisoners in the county jail before transfer to more distant facilities.

“The community would lose the valuable Community Service Work Program that allows inmates to provide services to local organizations and highway clean up,” said Boyd.

In addition, Boyd says prisoners from the Mercer County area will lose access to resources that are proven to reduce recidivism - proximity to family and community support.

Commissioner Matt McConnell and Randy Seitz of Penn Northwest Economic Development will be testifying before a State Senate committee on Monday.

Commissioners are urging Governor Tom Wolfe, who has promised a decision on January 26, to reconsider the closing.

