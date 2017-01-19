Feds grant Pennsylvania 4 more months to comply with Real ID - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Feds grant Pennsylvania 4 more months to comply with Real ID

Posted: Updated:
HARRISBURG (AP) -

Federal authorities are giving Pennsylvania a few more months to comply with a 2005 federal law that requires people to prove they are legal U.S. residents in order for their driver's licenses to be valid for federal purposes.

Gov. Tom Wolf's administration made the announcement Thursday.

The extension for compliance with the Real ID law means that, for now, Pennsylvania licenses will be sufficient proof of identification to get into federal facilities.

A state legislative fix could be needed to avoid more widespread problems for travelers next year, when Real ID standards will be required for people boarding commercial airlines.

The state's new deadline is June 6.

A 2012 state law is keeping Pennsylvania from meeting the federal law's requirements.

This story has been corrected to show the deadline is June 6, not June 5.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • What you need to know to see President Trump in the Valley

    Best way to get a peek at the President

    Best way to get a peek at the President

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 1:49 AM EDT2017-07-25 05:49:11 GMT

    If your plans today include seeing President Donald Trump in person, your best bet is to have a ticket to his 7 pm rally at Youngstown's Covelli Centre. That's the message from local authorities who will have to deal with the crowd expected to be in the thousands by the time the Chief Executive begins his address Downtown. 

    More >>

    If your plans today include seeing President Donald Trump in person, your best bet is to have a ticket to his 7 pm rally at Youngstown's Covelli Centre. That's the message from local authorities who will have to deal with the crowd expected to be in the thousands by the time the Chief Executive begins his address Downtown. 

    More >>

  • UPDATE

    President Trump to arrive at Youngstown-Warren Air Reserve Station Tuesday

    President Trump to arrive at Youngstown-Warren Air Reserve Station Tuesday

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 12:24 AM EDT2017-07-25 04:24:44 GMT

    Air Force One will officially be flying into the Youngstown-Warren Air Reserve Station on Tuesday evening for President Donald Trump's visit to the Valley.

    More >>

    Air Force One will officially be flying into the Youngstown-Warren Air Reserve Station on Tuesday evening for President Donald Trump's visit to the Valley.

    More >>

  • Niles council votes to outsource income tax department

    Niles council votes to outsource income tax department

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 12:11 AM EDT2017-07-25 04:11:15 GMT

    Niles City Council voted Monday to outsource the city's income tax department. Council officially approved this portion of the financial plan 4-to-1.

    More >>

    Niles City Council voted Monday to outsource the city's income tax department. Council officially approved this portion of the financial plan 4-to-1.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms