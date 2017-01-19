Mohawk classes resume after water passes tests

Classes are scheduled to be in session and all on-campus activities will resume in the Mohawk Area School District on Friday, following a three day closure due to concerns over contaminated water.

School was called off Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday after testing showed higher than acceptable bacteria levels in water at the high school.

Storm damage caused the high school water system to become contaminated, according to school officials.

Work has been completed hooking up the high school's water system to the elementary school supply, which was not affected by the contamination.

School officials say the water has passed all tests as required by the Department of Environmental Protection, which has lifted a boil advisory.

The district says students will not have to make up classes missed on Tuesday and Wednesday. They'll be counted as two of the built-in calamity days.

However, February 20th has been assigned to make up classes lost due to Thursday's closure.

The latest notice from the Department of Environmental Protection can be seen here