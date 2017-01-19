Company wants to drill horizontal gas well in Liberty Township

A Uniontown, Ohio company has applied for a permit to drill a horizontal gas well in Liberty Township.

PAC Drilling LLC wants to drill a horizontal well on 170 acres of property off of Warner road in Liberty township.

Plans call for 10,000 feet which is nearly two miles deep.

PAC would not comment about the well proposal.

Liberty Trustee Jodi Stoyak says she sent a letter to ODNR hoping they will deny the company a permit, citing concerns for peoples water.

"We have a lot of residents who have well water and any type of horizontal drilling that's taken place can, and I'm not saying it absolutely can, but there is a chance the gas will migrate into their well water," said Stoyak.

Stoyak says the township has many vertical wells but none that are horizontal.

"We have clinton sandstone here in liberty township and people have drilled vertical wells and they have not, to date, harmed anyone's well water," according to Stoyak.

At least one resident says he wants to see more research about what the wells have done in other areas of the country.

David Pitoscia of Liberty, said, "I'm concerned in the neighborhood but i haven't heard enough evidence for the negative or the positive so I'm concerned enough to remain on top of it."

ODNR has not said when a decision will be made on the permit request.