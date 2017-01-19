Trumbull County waterline project approved

A follow up now to a story we brought you yesterday. Commissioners gave the green light for an engineering firm to start what's considered the largest waterline project in Trumbull County history.

Work will begin this Fall on the Blueprint to Prosperity project. It's a 15-mile waterline installation that will serve customers in communities including Farmington, West Farmington, Braceville, Newton Falls and Southington. The end result - providing a better quality of water.

The $12 million project should be finished by the end of 2018.