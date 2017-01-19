Competency hearing sought for Warren man accused of murdering mother of his child

A defense attorney is asking for a court hearing to determine if a Warren man is competent to stand trial for the murder of his 22-year-old girlfriend.

Attorney Matt Pentz filed the motion on behalf of Shaun Simpson, 23, who is accused of shooting Becky Pyne on November 12 at the home the couple shared on South Leavitt road.

Police say Simpson then dropped Pyne off at Trumbull Memorial Hospital, where she later died.

Simpson, who is the father of Pyne's five-month-old daughter, faces several charges including murder with a firearm, murder, felonious assault, and tampering with evidence.

Still held on $1 million bond, Simpson's next hearing is scheduled for next week.