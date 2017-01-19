Youngstown theater takes part in Ghostlight project

Dozens of people showed up outside the Youngstown Playhouse Thursday night to show unity and inclusiveness on the eve of Donald Trump's inauguration.

"To just serve as a reminder that the theaters are a place — like they've always been — they're there for everybody no matter the race, creed, sexual orientation. It doesn't really matter here. Nobody gets turned away at a show," said Dr. John Cox, the President of the board at the Playhouse.

People in the crowd held flashlights, lanterns, lighters and even cell phones while also telling everyone who they are and what they are fighting for. It was a chance to show off solidarity, belief and conviction during a time of uncertainty.

"We are standing together to indicate that we will be strong in the arts and that we will remain a community together," said James McClellan, the Operations Manager at the Playhouse.

"This is definitely not a protest or against anything. It is for theaters and just a reminder that everyone is welcome here," said Cox.

While many of Donald Trump's critics are fearing the worst, that wasn't the message being spread at the Youngstown Playhouse.

"I think that this is just a sign that all across the country these lights are gonna go on, sign of unity and that the fact that there are people out there who are looking out for everybody's interest. So, some people think it's very bleak. I don't see it that way. I think there's a lot of hope going on," said Cox.

More than 600 theaters across the country also participated in the Ghostlight project.