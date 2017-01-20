Trump's ties to valley to extend beyond election success

The inauguration is just hours away in Washington D.C., where preparations to transform the nation's capitol have been underway for weeks. President-elect Donald Trump's ties to the Valley will go beyond the support he saw from voters on election night.

Prominent Valley businessman Bruce Zoldan, CEO of Phantom Fireworks, is helping Trump mark the occasion with a focus on the future.

"We have to make the inner cities great again," Zoldan said.

Zoldan partnered with the Amer-I-Can Foundation to host an exclusive party celebrating Trump's inauguration this week. Zoldan isn't shy about the fact that he's played host to a number of Democratic politicians.

This time, he's supporting the power shift in exchange for a stronger Valley under Trump's leadership through funding that is promised to be funneled into the foundation which Zoldan supports and is headed up by Cleveland Browns sports hall of fame legend Jim Brown.

"Whatever Donald Trump means by make 'Make America Great Again', it can only happen if the inner cities are great again," Zoldan said. "I want to be a part of that."

Zoldan says he's looking forward to soon handing over his business to his children, so he can focus on giving back to the community.

The Amer-I-Can Foundation will provide programs that target struggling inner city youth caught up in crime, violence and lack of education. Jim Brown says Youngstown will be a test market for the program, where he plans to partner with the city school system.

Youngstown native and soon-to-be Trump staffer Omarosa Manigault says it's time for a movement.

"My family has experienced a significant amount of grief as a result of this type of violence that we see on the street corners of Youngstown — there's tons of Youngstown's around the country," she said.

Brown says it only took one phone call to reach Trump about teaming up and funneling financial support.

Despite voting for Hillary Clinton in the presidential election, Brown says he's ready to work with Trump on growing the foundation and stresses the election is over.

"Mr. Trump is my president. He sits in a seat of power. I'm not asking him to do everything for us, but I'm rallying a lot of great athletes, great entertainers around this country and great people to get behind us," Brown said.