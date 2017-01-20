State regulator fights reopening of Weathersfield waste injection well

Visitors to this year's Ohio State Fair have a chance to see a one-ton sculpture made out of butter. The American Dairy Association Mideast has unveiled artists depictions of a traditional butter cow and calf joined by a larger-than-life bottle of chocolate milk, along with four high school athletes. The work, which took an estimated 500 hours to complete, is a salute to chocolate milk, the official beverage of Ohio High School Athletic Association. The six-foot bottle of choc...More >>
State investigators are reviewing surveillance video of a Mahoning County Sheriff's deputy who has been placed on paid administrative leave. Sheriff Jerry Greene tells 21 News that around 9:45 pm on July 10, Deputy Zachary Pasko made some type of physical contact with an inmate being escorted inside the jail. The inmate suffered head and foot injuries and was treated at the hospital according to Sheriff Green. Pasko was placed on leave the next day pending the out come of the inves...More >>
A spill of 1,700 gallons of diesel fuel that leaked from a derailed train engine has been kept from flowing into the Mahoning River in Youngstown, according to the Girard Fire department.More >>
The Latest on the effort by congressional Republicans to pass a health care bill. oderates. V...More >>
Police say a man has died after accidentally shooting himself in his car and then chasing and shooting his girlfriend before collapsing on a central Ohio street.More >>
Philadelphia police are investigating spray-painted graffiti that urges people to "Kill a cop" and the officers' union is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.More >>
Three people are dead after their car crashed into a pole in western Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say two gunshot victims drove to a Pittsburgh hospital before the passenger died and the driver wound up in surgery and in critical condition.More >>
A central Ohio baby sitter who authorities say gave a fatal dose of Benadryl to an 8-month old boy has pleaded guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter.More >>
The shooting deaths of three people on a Pennsylvania patio over the weekend have been officially ruled a double murder-suicide.More >>
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro plans to announce criminal sexual abuse charges against a western Pennsylvania priest.More >>
A judge in Cincinnati has dismissed charges against a white police officer who fatally shot an unarmed black motorist, after a prosecutor declined to pursue a third murder trial.More >>
Police are searching for an SUV involved in a hit-and-run that injured several cyclists in Pennsylvania.More >>
Several recreational vehicles have burned at a western Pennsylvania campground, though no injuries have been reported.More >>
An Ohio sheriff is encouraging county fairgoers to try police scenarios in a firearms training simulator, hoping they'll better understand the split-second decisions that officers make about firing their weapons.More >>
Two Ohio college students who connected on Tinder have finally met after three years of excuses on the dating platform.More >>
Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.More >>
A billionaire businessman has apologized for his real estate company's controversial sign in downtown Detroit that says "See Detroit Like We Do" with an image of a majority white crowd.More >>
