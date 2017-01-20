State regulator fights reopening of Weathersfield waste injectio - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

State regulator fights reopening of Weathersfield waste injection well

Posted: Updated:
By Mike Gauntner, Online Content Manager
Connect
COLUMBUS, Ohio -

A state regulatory authority is challenging a court order that would pave the way to restarting operations at a well used to dispose of oil and gas drilling waste in Weathersfield Township that was closed after an earthquake at the well site.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources Oil and Gas Commission has notified the Franklin County Court that it is appealing an order that the commission reverse its shutdown order issued following a 2.1 magnitude earthquake on August 31, 2014.

The order issued in December came as a result of an appeal filed by American Water Management Service which was initially ordered to shut down two deep brine injection wells along State Route 169 following the quake.

A shallower well was permitted to be placed back in service, but AWMS was ordered to keep the deeper #2 well out of service.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources regulates Class II Wells, which are used to inject fluids, primarily oil-field brine, into deep, underground geological formations for disposal or for secondary oil recovery.

Oil-field brine is a saline by-product generated during oil and gas well operations.

In her order, Franklin County Common Pleas Court Judge Kimberly Cocroft, found no evidence that actions taken by the well operator rise to the level of any substantial violations, and found no basis to continue suspension of well operations.

Judge Cocroft gave the Oil and Gas Commission thirty days to issue an order initially limiting the volume, amount of saltwater and brine that is being put into the well.

The judge also ordered American Water Management and the Oil and Gas Commission to develop a plan to restart the well which included incremental increases in volume and pressure while monitoring seismic activity and addressing concerns for public health and safety.

In its appeal filed on Thursday, the Oil and Gas Commission informed the court that no such discussions have started with the well operator.

The commission argues that it has the sole and exclusive authority to regulate injection well activity in Ohio, and that its suspension order was lawful to protect public health and safety.

The commission is asking judge Cocroft to place a stay on her order until the appeal can be decided.

The Weathersfield incident was not the first time earthquake activity has been linked to injection wells in the Valley.

On December 31, 2011, a 4.0 magnitude earthquake was reported in Youngstown. Some research linked that tremor to a class II brine injection well which was closed as a result.

Earthquakes were reported in March 2014, when several tremors were recorded in the area of gas wells near the Carbon Limestone Landfill in Poland.

Five earthquakes were measured over the course of two days at that time.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey earthquakes of magnitudes between 1 and 3 are rarely felt by most humans.

The notice of appeal in its entirety may be read here.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • 2,000 pound butter sculpture unveiled at Ohio State Fair

    2,000 pound butter sculpture unveiled at Ohio State Fair

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 4:20 PM EDT2017-07-25 20:20:20 GMT

    Visitors to this year's Ohio State Fair have a chance to see a one-ton sculpture made out of butter. The American Dairy Association Mideast has unveiled artists depictions of a traditional butter cow and calf joined by a larger-than-life bottle of chocolate milk, along with four high school athletes. The work, which took an estimated 500 hours to complete, is a salute to chocolate milk, the official beverage of Ohio High School Athletic Association. The six-foot bottle of choc...

    More >>

    Visitors to this year's Ohio State Fair have a chance to see a one-ton sculpture made out of butter. The American Dairy Association Mideast has unveiled artists depictions of a traditional butter cow and calf joined by a larger-than-life bottle of chocolate milk, along with four high school athletes. The work, which took an estimated 500 hours to complete, is a salute to chocolate milk, the official beverage of Ohio High School Athletic Association. The six-foot bottle of choc...

    More >>

  • Mahoning County deputy investigated for use of force

    Mahoning County deputy investigated for use of force

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 4:02 PM EDT2017-07-25 20:02:29 GMT

    State investigators are reviewing surveillance video of a Mahoning County Sheriff's deputy who has been placed on paid administrative leave. Sheriff Jerry Greene tells 21 News that around 9:45 pm on July 10, Deputy Zachary Pasko made some type of physical contact with an inmate being escorted inside the jail. The inmate suffered head and foot injuries and was treated at the hospital according to Sheriff Green. Pasko was placed on leave the next day pending the out come of the inves...

    More >>

    State investigators are reviewing surveillance video of a Mahoning County Sheriff's deputy who has been placed on paid administrative leave. Sheriff Jerry Greene tells 21 News that around 9:45 pm on July 10, Deputy Zachary Pasko made some type of physical contact with an inmate being escorted inside the jail. The inmate suffered head and foot injuries and was treated at the hospital according to Sheriff Green. Pasko was placed on leave the next day pending the out come of the inves...

    More >>

  • Liberty-Girard Fire Department merger stalled

    Liberty-Girard Fire Department merger stalled

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-07-25 19:38:17 GMT
    Plans for a possible merger between the two departments have been stalled. Liberty Trustees say they are frustrated with Girard's lack of action and plan to move in a different direction. Trustee Jodi Stoyak tells 21 News she is in the process of researching a centralized fire station for Liberty and plans to present a plan to the board in September. Members of Girard's City Council tell us there just isn't enough interest in the merger to bring it to a vote.  More >>
    Plans for a possible merger between the two departments have been stalled. Liberty Trustees say they are frustrated with Girard's lack of action and plan to move in a different direction. Trustee Jodi Stoyak tells 21 News she is in the process of researching a centralized fire station for Liberty and plans to present a plan to the board in September. Members of Girard's City Council tell us there just isn't enough interest in the merger to bring it to a vote.  More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms