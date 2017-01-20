Daybreak Youth Crisis Center celebrates 40 years - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Daybreak Youth Crisis Center celebrates 40 years

Posted: Updated:
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

One of the Valley's centers for helping troubled teens celebrated a milestone birthday Thursday night.

The Daybreak Youth Crisis Center invited the community of past clients, stakeholders, community leaders, supporters and staff to celebrate the center's 40th birthday.

The celebration included a keynote by the Honorable Judge Theresa Dellick.

The Daybreak Youth Crisis Center is a community-based, 10 bed shelter providing emergency shelter and crisis counseling services to abused, neglected, run away, and homeless youth from 11 to 18 years of age.

Daybreak opened its doors in 1976 and since that time over 8,000 young people have passed through its doors finding shelter from the streets.

Daybreak provides food, clothing and shelter 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Residents receive food, shelter, clothing, short-term counseling, educational services, recreation and referrals to other community services to facilitate the youths' return home or placement in the most appropriate long-term setting.

It is the only program of its kind in the Valley and one of only 11 shelters for homeless youth in the State of Ohio.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • SLIDESHOW: President Trump visits the Valley

    SLIDESHOW: President Trump visits the Valley

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-07-25 21:25:14 GMT

    21 News crews have spent the day tracking the excitement and the preparations for President Donald Trump's rally in Youngstown.  

    More >>

    21 News crews have spent the day tracking the excitement and the preparations for President Donald Trump's rally in Youngstown.  

    More >>

  • Best way to get a peek at the President

    Best way to get a peek at the President

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 4:44 PM EDT2017-07-25 20:44:48 GMT

    If your plans today include seeing President Donald Trump in person, your best bet is to have a ticket to his 7 pm rally at Youngstown's Covelli Centre. 

    More >>

    If your plans today include seeing President Donald Trump in person, your best bet is to have a ticket to his 7 pm rally at Youngstown's Covelli Centre. 

    More >>

  • Website names YSU as safest campus in Ohio

    Website names YSU as safest campus in Ohio

    Tuesday, July 25 2017 4:41 PM EDT2017-07-25 20:41:27 GMT

    A website that helps college students find housing has placed Youngstown State University on its list of the top 25 safest campuses in the country. Dominic Anzalone, Founder of RentCollegePads.com, says they crunched data from 500 colleges and universities and utilized the U.S. Department Education’s Campus and Security database to come up with their list. Coming in at number 23 on the 2017 list, Youngstown State University ranking as the safest campus in the state of Ohio, T...

    More >>

    A website that helps college students find housing has placed Youngstown State University on its list of the top 25 safest campuses in the country. Dominic Anzalone, Founder of RentCollegePads.com, says they crunched data from 500 colleges and universities and utilized the U.S. Department Education’s Campus and Security database to come up with their list. Coming in at number 23 on the 2017 list, Youngstown State University ranking as the safest campus in the state of Ohio, T...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms