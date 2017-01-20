Daybreak Youth Crisis Center celebrates 40 years

One of the Valley's centers for helping troubled teens celebrated a milestone birthday Thursday night.

The Daybreak Youth Crisis Center invited the community of past clients, stakeholders, community leaders, supporters and staff to celebrate the center's 40th birthday.

The celebration included a keynote by the Honorable Judge Theresa Dellick.

The Daybreak Youth Crisis Center is a community-based, 10 bed shelter providing emergency shelter and crisis counseling services to abused, neglected, run away, and homeless youth from 11 to 18 years of age.

Daybreak opened its doors in 1976 and since that time over 8,000 young people have passed through its doors finding shelter from the streets.

Daybreak provides food, clothing and shelter 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Residents receive food, shelter, clothing, short-term counseling, educational services, recreation and referrals to other community services to facilitate the youths' return home or placement in the most appropriate long-term setting.

It is the only program of its kind in the Valley and one of only 11 shelters for homeless youth in the State of Ohio.