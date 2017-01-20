Valley natives arrive in Washington D.C. to hear Trump's inaugural address

With just hours until the president-elect is sworn in, Valley natives visiting Washington D.C. to take in the inauguration speech and festivities are making their way into the city.

The city is heavily guarded with law enforcement and a security perimeter surrounding the National Mall and the heart of Capitol Hill.

A bus tour from Anderson Tours carrying several passengers from Trumbull County began their journey into the city at 2 a.m. Students in the Lordstown Local School district are already stationed in front of the Capitol Building.

As they wait to hear the president-elect make his first official remarks as commander-in-chief, Valley lawmakers are weighing in on what they expect from Trump within his first 100 days in office and throughout his presidency.

"There's gonna be 'some of the wheels are turning', we've got to help folks understand that in spite of the fact that we got a very, very, enthusiastic and energetic president coming into office, you still have the constitution of the legislative process where laws are needed to enact the kinds of changes that he's trying to do," Rep. Bill Johnson said, Ohio's 6th District.

Johnson maintains that Trump will roll back executive orders related to regulations that may be hampering businesses from growing or staying afloat.

Johnson says Trump appealed to the voters of the Youngstown region and middle America where they're tired of seeing industries that support their economies take hits.

While the crowd is expected to be in the thousands for the inaugural ceremonies, some familiar faces won't be in D.C. for the event. A growing number of Democratic lawmakers are skipping out on Trump's moment in the spotlight.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown tells 21 News he understands why they may not want to participate at this point, especially given the recent general election campaign season.

"I would hope that the president-elect would begin to try to unify the country," Senator Sherrod Brown said. "Anytime anybody criticizes him, he criticizes them back-- I've never seen a president do that."

