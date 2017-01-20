Warren teen accused of killing father to undergo mental evaluation

A fifteen-year-old Warren girl has been ordered to undergo a mental evaluation before a juvenile court judge makes any further decisions in the case in which she is accused of murdering her father.

Bresha Meadows was fourteen-years-old on July 28 when she allegedly fatally shot 41-year-old Jonathan Meadows at their Warren home.

During a hearing in juvenile court on Friday, the judge met with the prosecutor and Meadow's attorney Ian Friedman.

It was decided that Meadows will be transferred to an institution in Ohio which will perform the evaluation on the teen.

“We believe this is a self defense case and the mental evaluation will sustain that,” said Friedman.

The teen's case has been taken up as a petition drive and as a cause on social media by various groups who believe that Meadows was driven to kill her father because of past alleged abuse.

Relatives of the victim have said that there was no reason for killing Jonathan Meadows and that Bresha Meadows was an unruly child.

The case will remain in Trumbull County Family Court and she will be tried as a juvenile.

If convicted of aggravated murder, Meadows faces the possibility of being in a juvenile detention center until she's 21. If she had been tried as an adult, she faced the possibility of life in prison without parole.

Meadows remains in the custody of juvenile authorities.

Her trial is currently scheduled for May 22.