Police hope to identify Niles bank robbery suspect

Niles Police have released a surveillance image of the man suspected of robbing a bank along Route 422 Friday afternoon.

The teller at the Chemical Bank told a dispatcher that a man wearing a bandana over his face walked in just before 1 p.m., and demanded all the money.

The robber left the bank and through the parking lot.

No weapon was seen and no one was injured.

Police are asking anyone who can help identify the suspect to call them at 330-652-9944.