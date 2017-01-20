Rucci: Austintown's California Palms Hotel in franchise talks - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Rucci: Austintown's California Palms Hotel in franchise talks

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

The sometimes bumpy history of an Austintown hotel may have a new chapter written in the coming weeks.

California Palms Hotel owner Sebastian Rucci told 21 News on Friday that he is working on a franchise deal with Wyndham Hotels.

Rucci would not elaborate, but said he expects to have an announcement as soon as the end of this month.

According to the Wyndham Hotel Group website, Wyndham is the world's largest hotel company based on number of hotels and one of three hospitality business units.

Wyndham Worldwide is a hotel brand franchisor and hotel management services provider, with a global portfolio consisting of nearly 8,000 hotels and approximately 689,800 rooms in 75 countries under various brands, according to the website.

21 News received no response to an emailed request made to Wyndham for more information about any discussions regarding California Palms.

California Palms received a liquor license in November 2015 following a prolonged battle involving a number of hurdles that Rucci had to surmount.

The previous February, the Ohio Liquor Control Commission refused to issue the business a license, noting that the hotel and bar is at the same location as Rucci's Go Go Cabaret, which had been cited for breaking laws, regulations or local ordinances.

Rucci opened the hotel in April 2015 under the Hotel California name without a liquor license, but had to change the name of the hotel after the operator of the Hotel California in Santa Monica, California filed a trademark infringement lawsuit in federal court.

In addition to offering entertainment, the hotel took part in the “Rock Against Heroin”, a three day music event to benefit the First Step Recovery Detox & Treatment Center in Warren.

