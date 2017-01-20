Suspects bail out on North Side after Youngstown police chase

A police pursuit of a stolen car through Youngstown's North Side ended with one arrest.

Police gave chase along Martin Luther King Boulevard after spotting the stolen Chrysler at around 3 p.m. Friday.

While speeds stayed at around 45 miles per hour, the cruiser continued to follow the car along Gypsy Lane.

But when the other car accelerated to around 70 miles per hour as it approached Belmont Avenue, the officer was instructed to break off the chase in the interest of public safety.

Police say the suspects bailed out of the car after passing Northside Hospital, and officers began chasing them on foot.

One of the men was captured in the area of Selma Avenue.

A second suspect is still being sought.