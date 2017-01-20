Mercer Republicans host inauguration watch party - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Mercer Republicans host inauguration watch party

By Matt Stone, Reporter
MERCER, Pa. -

People all over the Mahoning and Shenango valleys were tuning in to watch the inauguration of Donald Trump.

Matt Stone was at a viewing party Friday in Mercer County were republicans were celebrating the swearing in of the new president.

Dozens of people gathered at Brandy Springs park in Mercer to watch the inauguration. The event was sponsored by the Mercer County Republican party. They wanted a way to thank all of their volunteers who helped the campaign last fall. 

Younger voters said they hope for some big changes now that a republican is in office.

Amber White, chair of the Mercer County Young Republicans, said, "I'm hoping he sticks to his campaign promises and I think the Republican party as a whole will make him accountable for that because he's not a traditional candidate and we had to put a lot of trust in him to elect him in the first place."

Seasoned voters said they hope Trump looks out for them.  

George Gregg of Grove City, said, "I'm retired we have to make sure we have social security for future generations and that is a major problem."

Two of the most important issues people at the party hoped the president tackles in the first 100 days are strengthening the military and strengthening the borders.

Retired State Senator, Bob Robbins, said "Rebuilding of our military is absolutely essential so that we are truly protecting this country and that includes closing the border to make sure that people who are getting in here are getting in legally."

