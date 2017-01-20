Bazetta teen details alleged rape to police, suspect now behind bars

An Alliance man has been charged with child endangering, after telling police his seven-week-old daughter fell off the couch.More >>
Youngstown firefighters are working to piece together how a vacant house caught on fire twice early Wednesday morning.
When President Trump and the First Lady got off the plane at the Youngstown-Warren Regional Airport, two boy scouts were given a special coin and a hand shake.
Police say a 2-year-old girl has been hospitalized in Ohio after a suspected opioid overdose.
Ohio is preparing to put a condemned child killer to death in the state's first execution in more than three years
Check out weather related pics from our viewers!
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp.
Police say a man was shot by his father during a domestic dispute in Pennsylvania.
Someone is stealing a western Pennsylvania town's welcome signs.
Police say 5 people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a horse and buggy in Pennsylvania.
Police say a man has died after accidentally shooting himself in his car and then chasing and shooting his girlfriend before collapsing on a central Ohio street.
Philadelphia police are investigating spray-painted graffiti that urges people to "Kill a cop" and the officers' union is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.
Three people are dead after their car crashed into a pole in western Pennsylvania.
Police say two gunshot victims drove to a Pittsburgh hospital before the passenger died and the driver wound up in surgery and in critical condition.
A central Ohio baby sitter who authorities say gave a fatal dose of Benadryl to an 8-month old boy has pleaded guilty to charges including involuntary manslaughter.
The shooting deaths of three people on a Pennsylvania patio over the weekend have been officially ruled a double murder-suicide.
Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro plans to announce criminal sexual abuse charges against a western Pennsylvania priest.
An Ohio sheriff is encouraging county fairgoers to try police scenarios in a firearms training simulator, hoping they'll better understand the split-second decisions that officers make about firing their weapons.
Two Ohio college students who connected on Tinder have finally met after three years of excuses on the dating platform.
Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.
