Bazetta teen details alleged rape to police, suspect now behind bars

A Bazetta man accused of raping a fourteen-year-old girl is being held in the Trumbull County Jail on a $750-thousand bond.

Bazetta Township Police filed the rape charge against Roy Allen III on Wednesday after interviewing the alleged victim.

According to the police report the victim asked to speak with a detective alone because she was embarrassed.

"She felt very uncomfortable while she was talking to me, so I just asked her would it be easier for you to write it down? And she did," said Detective Shawn Rentz.

Police say, the details provided by the victim, and statements from others, were enough to file an arrest warrant for Allen III.

According to the police report, the young girl said the abuse started out as touching. She told police, that she says "no but he doesn't listen."

The victim also said that she can tell "when he is sexually frustrated because he gets verbally or physically abusive."

She went on to write that it "usually happens on days I have dentist appointments, so about every month to two months." She noted, "The most recent was January 4th."

The victim also said, "My mom doesn't know" and that "I feel like puking when he asks me to do it."

The victims mother was called to the police station.

From there the police report says the mother appeared "upset but at no time did she ask the victim if she was ok."

According to the report, Children Services explained to the mother "the need to get (the victim) out of the residence for her safety." And multiple times, police say the mother "refused to allow the victim to stay anywhere else."

But, finally agreed.

Afterwards, a relative of the suspect spoke with police. According to the report, he said that around the 4th of July Allen III said "what if I tell you I like little girls?" He went on to say "I'm having sex with the (victim.)"

The relative reportedly then said after they finished their talk they "never talked about it again".

Police would not comment on whether more people in the case could face charges.

