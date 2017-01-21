Valley art patrons worry about future of national endowment

Austintown Police Detectives are reviewing surveillance video of a robbery at a Route 46 convenience store. They're hoping to identify the suspect who robbed the Country Fair store shortly before 2:30 am Monday. Police say a man wearing a mask and holding a gun grabbed the register drawer and took all the cash before running back outside. A review of the video from a camera outside the store showed that the suspect may have been dropped off by a car on a side street.More >>
Austintown Police Detectives are reviewing surveillance video of a robbery at a Route 46 convenience store. They're hoping to identify the suspect who robbed the Country Fair store shortly before 2:30 am Monday. Police say a man wearing a mask and holding a gun grabbed the register drawer and took all the cash before running back outside. A review of the video from a camera outside the store showed that the suspect may have been dropped off by a car on a side street.More >>
A police chase ended in a Youngstown daycare being evacuated Wednesday, after a police vehicle hit a building.More >>
A police chase ended in a Youngstown daycare being evacuated Wednesday, after a police vehicle hit a building.More >>
The Mahoning County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a Berlin Center man who is missing.More >>
The Mahoning County Sheriff's Office is asking people to be on the lookout for a Berlin Center man who is missing.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Check out weather related pics from our viewers! Please send your pics to weatherpics@wfmj.com.More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
Looking to go to a movie? Check out the latest movie trailers!More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
21 WFMJ and WBCB are proud sponsors of River Rock at the Amp. Click the link for the full schedule of concerts.More >>
Police are looking for two men suspected of spreading feces on the walls, floors and ceiling of a restroom in a Pennsylvania supermarket.More >>
Police are looking for two men suspected of spreading feces on the walls, floors and ceiling of a restroom in a Pennsylvania supermarket.More >>
A coroner says a Pennsylvania farmer has been killed by one of his own bulls.More >>
A coroner says a Pennsylvania farmer has been killed by one of his own bulls.More >>
Police say a driver has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot on an Ohio highway.More >>
Police say a driver has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot on an Ohio highway.More >>
A patient suffered serious burns over most of her body when a chair and her gown caught fire in her room at a central Pennsylvania hospital.More >>
A patient suffered serious burns over most of her body when a chair and her gown caught fire in her room at a central Pennsylvania hospital.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he ran over his wife after she fell from their vehicle which police say he was driving erratically while drunk.More >>
A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he ran over his wife after she fell from their vehicle which police say he was driving erratically while drunk.More >>
Police say a man was shot by his father during a domestic dispute in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say a sword-wielding man has been shot by his father and critically wounded during a domestic dispute in Pennsylvania.More >>
Someone is stealing a western Pennsylvania town's welcome signs.More >>
Someone is stealing a western Pennsylvania town's welcome signs.More >>
Police say 5 people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a horse and buggy in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say 5 people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a horse and buggy in Pennsylvania.More >>
Police say a man has died after accidentally shooting himself in his car and then chasing and shooting his girlfriend before collapsing on a central Ohio street.More >>
Police say a man has died after accidentally shooting himself in his car and then chasing and shooting his girlfriend before collapsing on a central Ohio street.More >>
Philadelphia police are investigating spray-painted graffiti that urges people to "Kill a cop" and the officers' union is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.More >>
Philadelphia police are investigating spray-painted graffiti that urges people to "kill a cop," and the police union is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest.More >>
An Ohio sheriff is encouraging county fairgoers to try police scenarios in a firearms training simulator, hoping they'll better understand the split-second decisions that officers make about firing their weapons.More >>
An Ohio sheriff is encouraging county fairgoers to try police scenarios in a firearms training simulator, hoping they'll better understand the split-second decisions that officers make about firing their weapons.More >>
Two Ohio college students who connected on Tinder have finally met after three years of excuses on the dating platform.More >>
Two Ohio college students who connected on Tinder have finally met after three years of excuses on the dating platform.More >>
Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.More >>
Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.More >>