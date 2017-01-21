Valley art patrons worry about future of national endowment

Part of President Donald Trump's reported plan to reduce federal spending by $10.5 trillion dollars is to cut the National Endowments for the Arts and Humanities. Some local patrons of the arts weighed in on their concerns about the prospect.

The National Endowment for the Arts provides funding for the Butler Institute of American Art and Youngstown State University.

The NEA also supports the Ohio Arts Council which funds the Youngstown Symphony Society.

We caught up with patrons of the arts who are concerned about the prospect.

Marisa Facchini of Boardman said "when the Taliban came to power in the Middle East, I believe it was Afghanistan, the first thing they did was destroy an ancient Buddha because they did not agree with it and it's irreplaceable and to me cutting the endowment for the humanities just kind of falls along that vein."

David Waldman of Liberty said "the arts give kids a ton of confidence and it's an experience that's not gained anywhere else."

The President and CEO of the Youngstown Symphony Society Patricia Syak said in a statement:

"We at the Youngstown Symphony Society believe arts are important in our community. The arts add vitality, visibility, economic development and also play an integral role in educational advancements in our school systems. We would hate to see the NEA dismantled."

The Hill reports that the Trump administration is also proposing privatizing the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. Drastic cuts would also be made to the Departments of Commerce, Energy, Transportation, Justice and State.