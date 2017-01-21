Warren man ordered to pay $56,000 for torching Niles concession stand

A Warren man only has to spend a few more weeks in jail, but when he gets out, he faces the payment of a $56,289 bill.

That's the restitution Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice ordered 20-year-old Ricky Mohn to pay for burning down a concession stand operated by football boosters at Niles McKinley Stadium.

Mohn, who pleaded guilty earlier to arson and breaking and entering, was also sentenced to six months in jail.

However, Judge Rice gave Mohn credit for the time served since he was booked into the Trumbull County Jail in August.

In addition to the restitution, Mohn has been ordered to perform 200 hours of community service and he'll be on probation for five years.

Police say Mohn and three juveniles not only set fire to the stand in August, but also allege that they broke into an outbuilding at Niles Middle School on Brown Street that same night.

The fire destroyed the stand, dubbed the Dragon Wagon after the school's mascot, and about $5,000 worth of merchandise inside.