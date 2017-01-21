Warren man ordered to pay $56,000 for torching Niles concession - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Warren man ordered to pay $56,000 for torching Niles concession stand

Posted: Updated:
Ricky Mohn Ricky Mohn
WARREN, Ohio -

A Warren man only has to spend a few more weeks in jail, but when he gets out, he faces the payment of a $56,289 bill.

That's the restitution Trumbull County Common Pleas Judge Ronald Rice ordered 20-year-old Ricky Mohn to pay for burning down a concession stand operated by football boosters at Niles McKinley Stadium.

Mohn, who pleaded guilty earlier to arson and breaking and entering, was also sentenced to six months in jail.

However, Judge Rice gave Mohn credit for the time served since he was booked into the Trumbull County Jail in August.

In addition to the restitution, Mohn has been ordered to perform 200 hours of community service and he'll be on probation for five years.

Police say Mohn and three juveniles not only set fire to the stand in August, but also allege that they broke into an outbuilding at Niles Middle School on Brown Street that same night.

The fire destroyed the stand, dubbed the Dragon Wagon after the school's mascot, and about $5,000 worth of merchandise inside.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Thief spotted crawling out of Austintown Belleria Pizza

    Thief spotted crawling out of Austintown Belleria Pizza

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 4:43 PM EDT2017-07-26 20:43:17 GMT
    Police expect to charge a man arrested over the weekend after someone kicked his way into a Mahoning Avenue business and ran off with the cash register. Someone called the Austintown Police Department at around 1 am Sunday saying they spotted someone crawling through the broken glass door of Belleria Pizza carrying something in his arms. Shortly after, another officer stopped a man he spotted walking in the Capitol Estates neighborhood behind the store. The officer says the man was...More >>
    Police expect to charge a man arrested over the weekend after someone kicked his way into a Mahoning Avenue business and ran off with the cash register. Someone called the Austintown Police Department at around 1 am Sunday saying they spotted someone crawling through the broken glass door of Belleria Pizza carrying something in his arms. Shortly after, another officer stopped a man he spotted walking in the Capitol Estates neighborhood behind the store. The officer says the man was...More >>

  • Child killer put to death in first Ohio execution in 3 years

    Child killer put to death in first Ohio execution in 3 years

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 4:35 PM EDT2017-07-26 20:35:28 GMT
    Ohio is preparing to put a condemned child killer to death in the state's first execution in more than three years.More >>
    Ohio is preparing to put a condemned child killer to death in the state's first execution in more than three years.More >>

  • Scalise discharged from hospital, beginning rehabilitation

    Scalise discharged from hospital, beginning rehabilitation

    Wednesday, July 26 2017 4:32 PM EDT2017-07-26 20:32:37 GMT
    House Majority Whip Steve Scalise _ who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month _ has been discharged from a Washington hospital.More >>
    House Majority Whip Steve Scalise _ who was critically wounded in a shooting at a baseball practice last month _ has been discharged from a Washington hospital.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms