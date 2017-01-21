Driver runs from crash that knocks out power to Youngstown neigh - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Driver runs from crash that knocks out power to Youngstown neighborhood

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A handful of residents on Youngstown's South Side spent Saturday morning in the dark following a hit and run traffic accident.

Police say a car hit a pole, and the driver then ran away from the scene.

A portion of Glenwood Avenue had to be shut down after the crash brought down the pole.

Police tell 21 news that the car sheared off the utility pole near Garfield Street shortly before 4 a.m.

The vehicle flipped over, but the driver was nowhere to be found.

FirstEnergy dispatched a crew to the area to restore power that was knocked out to fewer then five homes.

