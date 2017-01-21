Driver runs from crash that knocks out power to Youngstown neighborhood

As July begins to come to a close, many Valley families are already thinking about back to school shopping. But those hoping to get the best deal may want to wait just a little while longer.More >>
A Youngstown man already in prison for a sex crime has been ordered to serve multiple life sentences for raping children. Mahoning County Common Pleas Court Judge Lou D'Apolito has sentenced 34-year-old Tshombe Miller on Wednesday to four life sentences plus another 49 years in prison. Miller was convicted earlier on 20 counts of rape and one count of gross sexual imposition.
An Ohio sheriff says a male suspect shot multiple times by a deputy and a police officer after striking the police officer with his car has died.
Police are looking for two men suspected of spreading feces on the walls, floors and ceiling of a restroom in a Pennsylvania supermarket.
A coroner says a Pennsylvania farmer has been killed by one of his own bulls.
Police say a driver has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after he was shot on an Ohio highway.
A patient suffered serious burns over most of her body when a chair and her gown caught fire in her room at a central Pennsylvania hospital.
A Pennsylvania man has been jailed on charges he ran over his wife after she fell from their vehicle which police say he was driving erratically while drunk.
Police say a man was shot by his father during a domestic dispute in Pennsylvania.
Someone is stealing a western Pennsylvania town's welcome signs.
Police say 5 people have been hospitalized after a car crashed into a horse and buggy in Pennsylvania.
Police say a man has died after accidentally shooting himself in his car and then chasing and shooting his girlfriend before collapsing on a central Ohio street.
An Ohio sheriff is encouraging county fairgoers to try police scenarios in a firearms training simulator, hoping they'll better understand the split-second decisions that officers make about firing their weapons.
Two Ohio college students who connected on Tinder have finally met after three years of excuses on the dating platform.
Police say two men have been arrested after they tried to buy drugs from an officer at a Connecticut police station.
