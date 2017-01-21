The tradition continues for the Top Notes

It's been the Vlad family soundtrack for decades, a group that started out in the early 1960's as a bunch of local doctors who liked to play music on the side.

"It was called the Dixie Docs," said Dr. John Vlad, a pediatrician in Warren. "It was a group of doctors that got together to play at the Trumbull County Christmas party."

The only problem: they didn't play Dixie music. Pretty soon, they weren't all doctors, either.

Dr. Vlad is the last remaining original member. They're known as The Top Notes now, the name and sound of the group, evolving as time went on.

"It got a little bit larger. We got better music, we sounded better," said Dr. Vlad.

It also caught the attention of two little girls, who just happened to be Dr. Vlad's daughters.

"That was his release and our release," said Jenny Annandono. "Our fun times were with music, sharing it, experiencing it with my mom and dad."

"In fact, just the other week I was telling my dad I really miss the former guitarist... Al Rossi," said Melanie Vlad. "We used to go over and his wife used to cook. We'd sit on the floor and listen to guitar vinyl for hours."

The seed was officially planted. Jenny and Melanie both went on to study music in college and eventually joined the Top Notes as well, although none of them can really remember quite how that happened.

"I think it was just expected," said Dr. Vlad.

"I think I filled in for someone," said Melanie.

"They were just like, 'Jenny we need someone on fourth part'," said Jenny.

Either way, they were in. Jenny's husband Brian soon followed, and now his dad is in the band as well, along with some of the area's other top musicians.

"It's intimidating too sometimes because I don't play fulltime. I practice a little bit. So they're really good musicians and I think I'm just ok," said Brian Annandono.

"When I'm playing, sometimes I have to pinch myself because I'm playing with my former band director and some pretty iconic, from back in the 80's and 90's, pretty iconic band directors," said Melanie.

And extended family of musicians with an actual family right in the middle of it.

"It's really special to get to do something with my dad," said Melanie.

"It's rewarding that we can still do something like that together," said Jenny. "We probably wouldn't have that opportunity if my dad didn't have the band."

Making music and memories, while providing the theme songs for the family tree.

They have their showcase event coming up a week from today, the Stardust Ball in Warren at Saint Demetrios. It benefits the Vlad Pediatrics "Relay for Life" team. If you want to reserve a spot, just call Vlad Pediatrics at 330-841-7337 and ask for Jenny.



