Man charged in connection with shooting in New Castle

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
NEW CASTLE, Pa. -

New Castle police arrested a man in connection with a shooting that took place Saturday morning.

Police identified the shooter as 26-year-old Michael Cox Jr. of New Castle.

The incident happened in the 500 block of West Washington Street around 2:30 a.m.

Police say a man called 9-1-1, saying he'd been shot, and they arrived to find him shot in the head.

Police found the 34-year-old victim sitting in a chair, conscious and speaking. 

The victim was transported by air to UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh. 

Cox is charged with criminal attempted homicide, aggravated assault, recklessly endangering another person, and simple assault.

