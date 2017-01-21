Local boy scout troop visits nation's capital - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Local boy scout troop visits nation's capital

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON, D.C. -

A local boy scout troop had the chance to travel to Washington D.C. this week to experience Donald Trump's inauguration.

These young Valley residents were able to get an up-close look at the event, as well as see politicians in action.

Members of Troop 60, located in Boardman, even had the opportunity to visit Valley Congressman Tim Ryan's Office in the nation's capital.
 

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms