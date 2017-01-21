Ohio legislation would prohibit transit unions from striking

Two Ohio lawmakers plan to introduce legislation that would prohibit the state's public transit unions from starting strikes.

The Dayton Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2iItO1D ) that the legislation from Republican state Reps. Mike Henne and Jeff Rezabek, both of Clayton, would require transit employee unions and local transit authorities to submit to binding community arbitration.

The transit authority and the union would each select a representative in the community to negotiate on their behalf.

Republican State Rep. Niraj Antani, of Miamisburg, has asked for draft language on a proposal to allow the governor to call and personally negotiate binding arbitration.

Democratic State Senate Minority Leader Joe Schiavoni says he thinks there's a "better way" to deal with the issue.

A public transportation strike recently ended in Dayton.

Information from: Dayton Daily News, http://www.daytondailynews.com

