Man arrested in Youngstown after police pursuit

By Lauren Stebelton, Multi Media Producer
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

A police pursuit in Youngstown turned into an arrest Friday afternoon.

Reports say a vehicle was speeding on Gypsy Lane around 3 p.m., running through a red light, cutting off several vehicles.

When police tried to stop the vehicle, the car kept speeding until it hit another vehicle on Gypsy Lane, lightly damaging it.

Police found the vehicle abandoned on Selma with the driver's door open.

The driver was found running behind a house on 5th Avenue, reports say.

Police arrested the individual with 3 bindles of heroin in his pocket. 

After the car was searched, police found ammo for a gun in the back of the vehicle and a handgun in the same area where the driver was running through.

The ammo in the gun also matched the ammo in the trunk of the car. 

Police found the driver's records to have a prior felony conviction, which he said was for Aggravated Robbery. 

The driver, 23-year-old Maurice Clinkscale, was charged with Possession of Drugs, Carrying Concealed Weapons, Having Weapons While Under Disability, and Failure to Comply with Order or Signal of a Police Officer. 

