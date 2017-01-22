Hundreds gather for Sharon Women's March

An estimated 700 women, men, teens, and children marched in Saturday's Women's March in downtown Sharon.

Some of the women, sporting pink hats, chanted, "This is what democracy looks like," and "Women's rights are human rights." Some held signs stating their fears about sexism, racism, homophobia.



"I'm worried about the appointment of Supreme Court Judges they will appoint, and what is going to happen to women's rights," said Roz Gadd of Youngstown.

Ronda Bonekovic, from Brookfield said, "I am a mother of two daughters, and one of them is in the military. I think she should have every right a man does in the military."

"We care about equal pay for equal work. We care about union labor and protecting our workers here," said Lisa Boeing-Learned. "We care about the environment and don't want to see the regulations all rolled back. We want clean water and air for our children."



The Women's Rally in Sharon was planned in a week according to organizer Alane Jewel who said, "I want to make sure in this new administration that women's issues, equality issues, stand in the forefront, and that we can encourage more women to run for elected office, so they can have a lasting impact on policies."

Rally organizer and sponsor Sue Ann Herald said, "We believe in human and civil rights for all people in our borders whether they are citizens or not."

Men were at the rally as well. "I am here supporting the women in my family. As a people we will not tolerate the taking away of rights for women, or men," said Gary Walker of Struthers.



Bob Perlik of Sharon, who joined the march carrying a pro-Trump sign, told 21 News that the nation needs to heal. "We all need to come together to accept that Trump is our President," said Perlik. "We have to work to overcome all the division we have in this nation right now. "

