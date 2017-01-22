Hundreds gather for Sharon Women's March - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Hundreds gather for Sharon Women's March

Posted: Updated:
By Janet Rogers, Reporter
Connect
SHARON, Pa. -

An estimated 700 women, men, teens, and children marched in Saturday's Women's March in downtown Sharon.

Some of the women, sporting pink hats, chanted, "This is what democracy looks like," and "Women's rights are human rights." Some held signs stating their fears about sexism, racism, homophobia.

"I'm worried about the appointment of Supreme Court Judges they will appoint, and what is going to happen to women's rights," said Roz Gadd of Youngstown.

Ronda Bonekovic, from Brookfield said, "I am a mother of two daughters, and one of them is in the military. I think she should have every right a man does in the military."

"We care about equal pay for equal work. We care about union labor and protecting our workers here," said Lisa Boeing-Learned. "We care about the environment and don't want to see the regulations all rolled back. We want clean water and air for our children."

The Women's Rally in Sharon was planned in a week according to organizer Alane Jewel who said, "I want to make sure in this new administration that women's issues, equality issues, stand in the forefront, and that we can encourage more women to run for elected office, so they can have a lasting impact on policies."

Rally organizer and sponsor Sue Ann Herald said, "We believe in human and civil rights for all people in our borders whether they are citizens or not."

Men were at the rally as well. "I am here supporting the women in my family. As a people we will not tolerate the taking away of rights for women, or men," said Gary Walker of Struthers.

Bob Perlik of Sharon, who joined the march carrying a pro-Trump sign, told 21 News that the nation needs to heal. "We all need to come together to accept that Trump is our President," said Perlik. "We have to work to overcome all the division we have in this nation right now. "
 

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Ohio State Fair opens but rides closed after deadly accident

    Ohio State Fair opens but rides closed after deadly accident

    Thursday, July 27 2017 2:16 PM EDT2017-07-27 18:16:32 GMT
    The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an "aggressive thrill" ride broke apart.More >>
    The Ohio State Fair will be open Thursday, a day after one person was killed and seven others were injured when an "aggressive thrill" ride broke apart.More >>

  • Austintown man charged with deadly drug overdose

    Austintown man charged with deadly drug overdose

    Thursday, July 27 2017 2:12 PM EDT2017-07-27 18:12:15 GMT

    An Austintown man has been arrested on a secret indictment accusing him of providing a deadly combination of cocaine and fentanyl to a man who overdosed at a Youngstown bar. 

    More >>

    An Austintown man has been arrested on a secret indictment accusing him of providing a deadly combination of cocaine and fentanyl to a man who overdosed at a Youngstown bar. 

    More >>

  • A search turned up LSD, pills, and meth

    Police: Boardman man admits selling drugs

    Police: Boardman man admits selling drugs

    Thursday, July 27 2017 1:51 PM EDT2017-07-27 17:51:31 GMT

    Boardman Police have arrested a man who officers say confessed to being a drug dealer. Police pulled over a car on Route 224 Wednesday evening for an alleged traffic violation and found that 25-year-old Julian Missioni, was driving with a suspended license. When Missioni denied officers permission to search his car, they called in a drug-sniffing K9 who indicated the presence of narcotics in the car, according to the police report. Police say the search turned up methamphetamine, L...

    More >>

    Boardman Police have arrested a man who officers say confessed to being a drug dealer. Police pulled over a car on Route 224 Wednesday evening for an alleged traffic violation and found that 25-year-old Julian Missioni, was driving with a suspended license. When Missioni denied officers permission to search his car, they called in a drug-sniffing K9 who indicated the presence of narcotics in the car, according to the police report. Police say the search turned up methamphetamine, L...

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms