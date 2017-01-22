Three alarm blaze guts former Sharon bar - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Three alarm blaze guts former Sharon bar

SHARON, Pa. -

In spite of efforts put forth by firefighters from seven departments from two states, little more than a shell remains of a building that once housed a Sharon bar.

What turned out to be a three alarm fire broke out shortly after 4 a.m. Saturday at 361 North Water Avenue in Sharon, location of the former “Zoo”.

Sharon firefighters went inside the building, but were forced back because of the size of the fire and unsafe conditions.

Crews from Hermitage and Patagonia were called to provide a rapid intervention team and an aerial truck at the two-story brick building.

Other departments responding included Farrell, Sharpsville and West Middlesex.

No one was injured.

