Austintown's Moore, Jr. inspires through painting

By Steve Vesey, WFMJ Weekend Today Anchor
AUSTINTOWN, Ohio -

Give an artist a blank canvas and the possibilities are endless. For Ron Moore, Jr., he sees this whole part of his life as a blank canvas and he's determined to make the most of it.

Painting has always been a way to escape for him; his left hand steady, his vision shared with thousands. But about 13 years ago, he noticed a difference.

"I started out with a tremor in my left eyelid. Then I started getting a tremor in my left hand," Moore said. "I was working on a portrait and I'd have the portrait just about finished. I would go in and do the last detail of the eyelashes, my hand would tremor and then I would damage the picture and have to start three or four times over."

The tremors got worse. On Valentine's Day of 2004, doctors diagnosed Ron with Parkinson's Disease.

"I started losing the ability to draw and paint. It went to about two and a half, three years I couldn't do any of it," Moore said.

He battled depression, his greatest gift suddenly gone. That's when he found deep brain stimulation surgery.

"Deep brain stimulation, in my mind, is like God saying, 'Here's your life back.'" Moore said.

Once he got that paintbrush back in his hand, he realized something. That his works of art could be more than just beautiful, they could serve as an inspiration to others.

"In my house, Parkinson's does not win. No matter what you're diagnosed with, you can still do the things that you love to do and you should do it," Moore said.

He's been spreading that message ever since.

Ron's become an advocate for Parkinson's research. He also teaches other people with the disease how to paint. Still a way to escape, but in a much different way.

"It's therapeutic," Moore said. "I notice that even when my symptoms, the tremors are active. Once I start painting, it seems like the tremors ease up quite a bit."

He still feels it every day, says it's like a constant charley horse in some areas. But this is his second chance and he is determined to make it count.

"It's not the end of life. It's just a new chapter in your life. I believe the quality of that chapter is in how we read it," Moore said.

This chapter may be his most important yet, and it is illustrated perfectly.

If you would like to learn more about his work or would like to buy a painting or print, you can find him on Facebook, at Ron Moore Jr. Art Studio.

