Dozen players and two coaches to take part in football all-star game

A dozen area football players and a state champion coach will represent the Mahoning Valley in the Ohio Football Coaches North - South All Star Game in April.

There are two games featuring players in Divisions I-III and IV-VII. They'll play their counterparts from the southern part of the state.

Representing the area in the Divisions I-III game are Lynn Bowden of Harding, Victor Williams of Howland and Colt McFadden of Poland.

Local players in the Division IV – Division VII game include Frank Centofanti and Gabe Barnhart of Springfield, Adam Sedzmak of Struthers, Jeff Marx of Ursuline, Dakota Hobbs of Ursuline, David Hernandez of Hubbard, Jordan Murphy of Crestview, Evan Boyd of Warren JFK, and Tyriq Drake of LaBrae.

Warren JFK's Jeff Bayuk is the head coach of the Division IV-VII North team and Springfield Local's Sean Gurriero is an assistant.

The games will be played April 29, 2017 at Paul Brown Tiger Stadium in Massillon.