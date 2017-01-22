Hardin's Culver out the rest of the year

Warren Harding senior Derek Culver will miss the rest of the basketball season.

Coach Andy Vlajkovich confirmed the West Virginia recruit is done following the Raiders win over Cleveland Shaw Friday night.

Culver, who committed to the Mountaineers, last year, scored his 1,000th career point earlier this week.

How this affects his scholarship to West Virginia is not known.

The Raiders are off until Tuesday when they host Ashtabula Lakeside.