Coates verbals to Youngstown State

Warren JFK's Jacob Coates made a verbal commitment to Youngstown State.

Coates, who was injured most of the regular season, is a wide out/returner.

After missing most of the 2016 regular season with a broken collarbone, he helped the Eagles win the Division VII State Championship.

During his career, Coates had more than 700 yards receiving and 2,000 all purpose yards.

He's the second local player to commit to the Penguins. Farrell's Braxton Chapman verbally committed several weeks ago.

National Letter of Intent Day is February 1, 2017.