McDonald's Hoop News 1/21/17 - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

McDonald's Hoop News 1/21/17

Posted: Updated:

H.S. Basketball | Boys

Lowellville 48 Struthers 67

Newton Falls 69 Southington 52

Jackson-Milton 62 East Palestine 72

Lakeview 69 East 83

Allderdice 40 New Castle 41

Obama Academy 72 Kennedy Catholic 88

H.S. Basketball | Girls

Gilmour Academy 69 Ursuline 56

Brookfield 65 Bristol 31

Poland 60 Boardman 47

Leetonia 53 Campbell 27

Canfield 38 Harding 35

PY Valley 32 Champion 65

Liberty 32 Niles 70

Southern Local 52 Lowellville 41

Mineral Ridge 30 Lisbon 72

Lakeview 57 Struthers 64 | Lakeview's Annie Pavlansky scores 29 and surpasses 1,000 points for her career.

East 40 Akron East 31

Farrell 69 Hickory 44

Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms