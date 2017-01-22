Man arrested with rifle, marijuana after fleeing from Youngstown home

Police arrested a man after alarms went off at a home on Judson Avenue in Youngstown Saturday morning.

Police found 26-year-old Frank Little hastily rummaging through drawers in the kitchen of the home around 3:30 a.m., but began running when he noticed the officers.

Reports say as Little was exiting the home, he was carrying a blue duffel bag in one hand, along with a Hi-Point 9mm semi-automatic rifle in the other.

Little then dropped the gun and bag, running through front yards along the street.

Police apprehended Little and found a cell phone, Bluetooth ear piece, navigation watch, and money inside his pockets, and were taken for stolen items, according to the report.

Inside the duffel bag were magazines to hold ammunition, as well as ammo and a box for a second gun.

Also found in the duffel were several bags of marijuana.

The report says no one was home at the time of the incident, but several rooms were found to be ransacked, with drawers, cabinets, and drawers all pulled out and strewn across each room.

Little told police he was just grabbing items for a friend.

Little was charged with aggravated burglary, obstructing official business, resisting arrest, and possession of marijuana.