Ohio pension board votes to stay invested in hedge funds

The board of Ohio's largest public pension fund has voted to remain invested in hedge funds, despite higher fees and poorer recent returns than some other types of investments.

The Blade reports (http://bit.ly/2k5hJEy ) the Ohio Public Employee Retirement System board of trustees recently voted to keep the pension benefits' exposure to hedge funds at 8 percent of its $87 billion total fund.

The exposure for investments in the system's separate health care fund is 6 percent. The system has $6.5 billion invested in hedge funds between both funds.

PERS chief investment officer Rick Shafer says hedge funds have returned more than 4 percent over the last five years. He says that's below the overall investment target of about 7 percent, but better than the performance of bonds.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.